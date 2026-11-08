5 underrated PlayStation App features
Your PlayStation’s companion app can do a lot when you’re away from your console.
The PlayStation App might seem like an unnecessary addition when you can do everything you need from the console itself. But the app is a great companion for handling the boring and administrative parts of gaming, as well as keeping up with your PlayStation contacts from anywhere.
If you haven't tried it, you should definitely download it on your phone. It has some features that could be useful for you if you love playing on your PlayStation. And even if you've been using the app for a while, you might have missed some of what it can do.
Buy and start games remotely
The PS App has full access to the PS Store via the tab of the same name, letting you browse games, see screenshots, and add items to your cart. The biggest benefit of this is that when you buy a game, you can immediately download it to your console. Start installing in the middle of the day, and it will be ready for you when you get home, bypassing potentially hours of waiting for giant titles if you have slow home internet.
Your wishlist is also accessible through the Heart icon, both for adding games to it and perusing the list. This is great for keeping track of a game you hear about while away from your console, or picking up something you've had your eye on after a sale starts.
Beyond buying games, you can also start a game on your system right before you're ready to begin. Open the Library tab in the app, then in the Games > Played list, choose a title and select Play on Console to have it prepared for when you sit down. For this to work, your PS5 must be in rest mode (not turned off). Also, you must visit Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode on your PS5 and enable both Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning on PS5 from Network to make sure this function works.
Your entire library is viewable under the Purchased tab here, which is a good way to choose which backlog title to tackle next and install it on your system. Use the sorting options at the top-right to change between recently purchased and alphabetical.
Manage your console's storage space
It's easy to run low on space in your console, especially given that some models only come with 825GB and external PS5 storage is extremely costly at the moment. If you aren't able to fit a game you've just purchased, you can view and delete old data to make room on your phone.
To take a look, tap the Settings gear on the Play tab and choose PS5 Storage. You'll see your overall storage usage, along with the amount each game is using. Check as many as you want to erase, then use the Delete button that appears at the bottom. If you have an M.2 SSD in your system, you'll see a tab for that at the top and can manage it in the same way.
Before you start clearing data, be aware that the app lacks the ability to delete certain components of a game while keeping others. For example, for games like Battlefield 6, you can delete the campaign while keeping multiplayer installed. It's worth double-checking for fine-tuned management options on your console (Settings > Storage) before doing any serious management.
Access your video and image captures
After you capture a screenshot or video on your PS5, you can share it with PSN friends, upload it to YouTube, or copy it to an external drive as desired. If you want to share it somewhere else, like a messaging app or social media site, doing so from your phone is more convenient. As long as your PS5 is in rest mode with the aforementioned internet-connected setting enabled, videos under three minutes and screenshots you've taken manually will appear in the app.
Tap the Library tab in the app, followed by Captures, to see every screenshot you've taken in the last two weeks (noting the Select Multiple toggle at the bottom-right for convenience). If auto-uploading isn't already enabled, you'll see a prompt to do so. There's a Download button to save a copy on your phone, as well as a Share icon to send the app to PSN friends. Use Share via to send it using any supported app on your phone instead.
Unlike games, you can't delete PS5 captures remotely, so this isn't an option for clearing up storage while you're out.
Keep up with PSN friends
The Social tab is where you can stay connected with friends you've added on PlayStation Network, including participating in PS parties even when you aren't on your system. Upon opening it, you'll see active parties you're able to join at the top of the Chats tab; starting your own is an option with the Headset icon at the top-right. You can even invite people to your game through a link.
Lower on that tab are recent chats, which you can jump into to send messages, start a party, add new people, and take other actions like you would on your console. For convenience, hit the Heart button to pin your favorite chats to the top.
Similarly, the Friends tab shows how many friends are online and what each of them is playing. Select a friend to view their profile, where you can message them, start a party, view their trophies and recently played games, and more. If you're looking for someone else, the Search tab at the bottom of the app is good for adding a new friend.
Manage other gaming information
The PS app has a few other tricks to offer. On the Play tab, use the Pencil icon to change which panels appear and in what order. Selecting your profile photo takes you to your own page, where you can browse your trophies and recent games, as well as adjust profile settings. Meanwhile, the Bell icon shows the same alerts your PS5 collects, like game install confirmations and wishlist alerts.
Hit the Gear icon to change various settings, like enabling Beta Features for more functionality. It's also smart to adjust the Push Notifications the app sends, especially if you're getting spammed. Check When Friends Go Online in particular, as you might not want to see this when you're away from your console.
Finally, consider downloading the PS Remote Play app if you don't have it already. In addition to streaming your PS5 games to your phone or tablet, this secondary app can display your console's screen and even let you type using your phone's keyboard, which is much faster than the slow on-screen keyboard of the console.