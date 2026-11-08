5 underrated PlayStation App features

The PS App has full access to the PS Store via the tab of the same name, letting you browse games, see screenshots, and add items to your cart. The biggest benefit of this is that when you buy a game, you can immediately download it to your console. Start installing in the middle of the day, and it will be ready for you when you get home, bypassing potentially hours of waiting for giant titles if you have slow home internet.

Your wishlist is also accessible through the Heart icon, both for adding games to it and perusing the list. This is great for keeping track of a game you hear about while away from your console, or picking up something you've had your eye on after a sale starts.

Beyond buying games, you can also start a game on your system right before you're ready to begin. Open the Library tab in the app, then in the Games > Played list, choose a title and select Play on Console to have it prepared for when you sit down. For this to work, your PS5 must be in rest mode (not turned off). Also, you must visit Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode on your PS5 and enable both Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning on PS5 from Network to make sure this function works.

Your entire library is viewable under the Purchased tab here, which is a good way to choose which backlog title to tackle next and install it on your system. Use the sorting options at the top-right to change between recently purchased and alphabetical.