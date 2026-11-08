At what length do DisplayPort cables start giving you trouble?

Although pure USB-C and Thunderbolt video connections are gaining traction, DisplayPort continues to rule the day for a lot of Mac and Windows PCs, and it's likely just as much about production cost as legacy compatibility. To equal the bandwidth of the best DisplayPort tech, companies need to use USB 4 v2 or Thunderbolt 5. Whether that's inherently more expensive to manufacture or not, people also tend to expect power delivery through USB-C and Thunderbolt, whereas DisplayPort can be exclusively about video.

A major concern with any video format is how far a clean signal can be delivered. With HDMI, for example, connections can get sketchy past 25 feet, if not far earlier. When a cable isn't up to the job, the result can be problems like artifacts, flickering or connections dropping out entirely. Alternately, a display might automatically scale back resolutions and refresh rates.

With DisplayPort, the limitations can be pretty sharp if you want to maintain maximum quality. There are ways around them, but they're probably not worth the money for most computing setups.