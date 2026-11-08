SpaceXAI Grok Bot availability just keeps growing - here's which plans offer it
Peruse an eye-popping array of subscriptions for a product still finding its feet.
SpaceXAI's Grok Bot is already much easier to access than it was on day one. The company expanded its agent to SuperGrok, Cursor Pro and all Cursor Teams plans, adding Grok Bot to cheaper tiers while keeping it on the more expensive ones. X Premium+ subscribers can also link their accounts for access. (More on all this in a moment.) Bottom line: There is a growing pile of subscriptions plans for this relatively new product, so we'll help you get your bearings.
Grok Bot is designed to work inside other software on your behalf, and SpaceXAI says its Bots are "AI teammates" that can "finish jobs end to end, and only come back when something needs your approval." Remove the marketing spin and the concept is pretty simple: provide it with a task, let it handle the tedious clicks and return when it requires assistance. That sounds spiffy, but what actually makes it tick?
What can Grok Bot actually do?
Each SpaceXAI Bot works on a persistent computer in Cursor's cloud and has access to a browser, a file system and a terminal. You give it an outcome and access to the tools it needs, then the job can keep running even after your own computer is closed.
In practice, you could have a Bot research sales prospects, look at a CRM for existing activity, compose personalized outreach and leave it for your approval. SpaceXAI also suggests using it to reproduce software bugs, generate customer-health reports and create executive digests from email, calendars and other related sources.
Bots can carry over context from one conversation to another and can repeat workflows at a scheduled time. That's where Grok Bot becomes less of a conversational bot and more of a bot that you delegate to do work for you.
It still has its limits though. Websites can block automation or throw up a CAPTCHA, login request or other step that only humans can complete. Potentially consequential actions can be queued for approval before the Bot proceeds. Early users have also reported that some workflows still require more babysitting than the "go away and do it" promise implies. It's still in beta, after all.
Which plans include Grok Bot?
Cursor Pro costs $20 per month, Pro+ costs $60 and Ultra costs $200. Teams Standard is $40 per user per month and Teams Premium is $120. All members of a self-serve Cursor Teams plan are granted access to Grok Bot, and Enterprise customers can request access from their account team.
On the Grok side, SuperGrok is $30 per month, SuperGrok Plus is $100 per month and SuperGrok Heavy is also eligible. X Premium+ subscribers can also connect their accounts, with the plan costing $40 a month in the United States. Enterprise access is handled separately, with Grok and Cursor Enterprise customers now able to use Grok Bot through their organizations. There is also a usage-based Grok Bot free trial with a seven-day window.
Paid access isn't unlimited. Included Grok Bot usage resets weekly, and extra usage can continue through the account's shared on-demand spending (if enabled). Cursor doesn't specify a set number of Bot jobs for the free trial, saying the credit is measured by agent steps and tokens rather than message count.
This seemingly disorganized list of subscriptions makes sense in light of the business moves involved in the initiative. In April 2026, Cursor partnered with SpaceX to speed up model training on SpaceXAI's Colossus infrastructure. In August 2026, SpaceX acquired Cursor. and Grok Bot was officially introduced that same month.