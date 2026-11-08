SpaceXAI Grok Bot availability just keeps growing - here's which plans offer it

Each SpaceXAI Bot works on a persistent computer in Cursor's cloud and has access to a browser, a file system and a terminal. You give it an outcome and access to the tools it needs, then the job can keep running even after your own computer is closed.

In practice, you could have a Bot research sales prospects, look at a CRM for existing activity, compose personalized outreach and leave it for your approval. SpaceXAI also suggests using it to reproduce software bugs, generate customer-health reports and create executive digests from email, calendars and other related sources.

Bots can carry over context from one conversation to another and can repeat workflows at a scheduled time. That's where Grok Bot becomes less of a conversational bot and more of a bot that you delegate to do work for you.

It still has its limits though. Websites can block automation or throw up a CAPTCHA, login request or other step that only humans can complete. Potentially consequential actions can be queued for approval before the Bot proceeds. Early users have also reported that some workflows still require more babysitting than the "go away and do it" promise implies. It's still in beta, after all.