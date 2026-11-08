What does the Xbox Series X have that the Playstation 5 Pro doesn't?

The PS5 Pro is the most powerful games console you can buy right now, and that likely won't change for at least the next year or two. In terms of raw GPU specs, its clever built-in upscaling technology, and overall gameplay performance (even if the noticeable differences can often be negligible), the PS5 Pro has both the standard PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S beat.

But performance isn't everything, and if you're considering buying either a PS5 Pro or the flagship Xbox, you might be wondering what Microsoft's console's unique selling points are, if any. The most obvious starting point is that the Series X is cheaper, starting at $750 for the all-digital version. The PS5 Pro now costs a whopping $900 following Sony's price hike earlier this year.

But there are plenty of other factors to consider as well. Here are eight things the Xbox Series X has that the PlayStation 5 Pro doesn't.