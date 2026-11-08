Don't like Google Health's AI Coach? Here's how to turn it off

In the Google Health app while subscribed to Google Health Premium, tap your profile photo in the top right corner. Select Your data in Google Health then scroll down to Feature privacy controls and select Manage feature privacy controls. Select Google Health Coach and the Turn off button. That's it! You can also go to your profile photo > Google Health settings > Coaching, and turn off Health Coach from there. Another option is to change Coach messages on Today from Standard to No Coach insights, which will only show basic updates and no messages.

Without this feature, you won't get personalized guidance, recommendations, or summaries, which is one of the key features of Premium when used alongside a tracker like the new Fitbit Edge (see our Fitbit Edge review). You also won't be able to tap the Ask Coach button to ask questions and chat with the coach about your health and wellness. This also means you won't be able to use this function to log your meals, though you can do that through manual logging.

None of your previous data will be deleted, and as mentioned, you can turn AI Coach back on at any time. However, to do so, you can't return to the same menu. You need to tap the still visible Ask Coach button on the bottom, right and select Unlock Coach to begin the restoration process.

If you find that notifications are the issue, go to your profile photo, Google Health settings, Push notifications, and turn Coaching off so you aren't pinged whenever there's coaching advice. You might prefer starting with this step before turning it off altogether.