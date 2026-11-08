A sample of over 5,000 drives reveals one problem with new HDDs

Failure can be a result of production defects, such as head misalignment or seized motors; accidents, such as power surges or drops; and damage to the drive's internal operating system. Backblaze has been sharing statistics about its hundreds of thousands of drives for years. Its data shows Seagate was the most mechanically reliable across the April-June 2026 period, though some models were more reliable than others. Drives from Hitachi, Seagate and Western Digital tend to lead in similar analyses of failure rates.

The trade-off for the mechanical risk inherent to HDDs is that this kind of storage remains significantly cheaper by GB than other storage media, particularly as demand from AI data centers pushes SSD (solid state drive) storage prices higher. Granted, one reason SSDs are such a success in the AI industry is because they're much faster than HDDs, making it possible for AI systems to work swiftly with very large data sets. Where cost matters more than performance, when it comes to high-capacity storage, the cost advantage is so significant that you can build RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) systems based on HDDs for less than the cost of a single high-capacity SSD.

All the data confirms a connection between HDD failure rate and age, suggesting drives become more prone to fail once they reach seven years old. This implies that if you rely on HDDs in your workflow and need to keep your data, you should plan a replacement schedule for aging drives or invest in additional storage solutions, such as cloud.