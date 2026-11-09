Venmo finally launches an in-app bill splitting feature

No more trying to figure out who's paying for the bill and who's going to Venmo who later. The new receipt scanning feature from Venmo does exactly what it says and more: scans a receipt, itemizes a bill and splits it among users as needed. The popular payment app even tacks on everyone's share of the tax and tips and compiles it into a payment request, all in the same app.

Venmo's latest feature comes a few months after the release of iOS 27 and the ability to split a bill using Apple's Visual Intelligence. Like Venmo's receipt scanning feature, iPhone users can open Visual Intelligence to look at a receipt and split it using Apple Cash. However, Venmo has been offering something similar after introducing Venmo Groups in 2023, which offers a way to divvy up longer-term expenses, like rent, monthly subscriptions or vacation purchases.

"Splitting the bill is one of the most common things people do on Venmo, but it can also be one of the most tedious," Alexis Sowa, Venmo's general manager said in a press release. "With receipt scanning, a pile of math goes away with a single photo."

Venmo said this new feature will work regardless of mobile device, but those who are holding out on Venmo in favor of Cash App, Apple Cash or Zelle will now have even more pressure from friends already on this payment ecosystem. Venmo said that its receipt scanning feature is rolling out now and will be widely available in a few weeks.