Garmin users can now share their cycling location through Waze for extra safety

Waze is partnering with Garmin to make creative use of the company's LiveTrack feature. Now, if you're cyclist, enabling the feature on your Garmin smartwatch or Edge bike computer will make you temporarily appear on Waze as you ride by cars. Drivers will see a notification appear inside of the app, warning them there's one or more cyclists ahead of them on the road. They will also see a moving icon as they approach.

Waze

As a cyclist, LiveTrack is completely optional, and, when enabled, it automatically turns off when you end a ride on your Garmin device. Additionally, Waze says your name, identity and route are never shared. While you could argue this integration offers a solution to a problem that should be addressed from a systemic level, the reality is that plenty of Garmin users already use LiveTrack to keep their loved ones notified of their location when they're out for ride or run. I also imagine Waze and Garmin primarily envision this integration keeping cyclists safe when they're out on century rides away from the city and any bike lanes. Either way, another tool to keep cyclists safe is always appreciated.