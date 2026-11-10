HoverAir Versa review: Convenience and creativity with compromises

Calling a drone a "flying camera" is a bit like calling a small plane a "flying car." If your only option is to fly it, it's just a drone. But what if it was an actual camera, that could also fly? Enter the HoverAir Versa ($539), which is exactly that.

The Versa is a handheld gimbal camera similar to DJI's Pocket 4 or the Insta360 Luna Pro. Snap on a magnetic accessory, though, and it becomes a mini drone or... a flying camera.

HoverAir isn't new to the game, with its debut Passport selfie drone launching over 10 years ago. The Versa is the company's first stab at a handheld camera though, and there's already a small speed bump. Due to an FCC take-backsie, the Versa's US availability is unclear. The handheld camera could be available at some point, but the drone feature is causing the same legal tangles that cleared shelves of DJI products in the US. Most of the rest of the world, including Canada (and thus eBay resellers no doubt), will have access to the full kit.

The 2-in1 is an intuitive idea, but it does raise some questions. Are there compromises in either mode? Can a company far smaller than DJI beat them at their own game? A couple of weeks with the Versa revealed a surprising answer.