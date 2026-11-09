Apple starts offering $50 extended usage packs for AI features in Creator Studio

Apple has made it clear for a while that Siri AI is bound by daily usage limits and that it will offer expanded access via iCloud+ plans. The company hasn't shed more light on exactly how that will work, but it has revealed how Creator Studio users can continue wielding the AI features of those apps after they reach the regular limits.

It has started selling $50 intelligence usage packs for Creator Studio, and Logic Pro is the first app to support these. Apple updated Logic Pro last month to include an assistant that's powered by its own models as well as those from third parties. The company said the chatbot can help "creators and producers navigate production workflows, start a new song, set up a vocal track from a single prompt or refine an active project."

As noted by 9to5Mac, folks can view their AI usage in the app by going to Logic Pro on the menu bar, then Intelligence Features > Show Usage. The window that pops up includes a Buy More Usage button — clicking this takes you to the option to buy an intelligence usage pack.

A support page explains that users with active Apple Creator Studio subscriptions in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, India and Mexico can buy intelligence usage packs to keep using AI features after they reach their monthly usage limit. A pack is tied to the Apple Account used to purchase it — there's no Family Sharing support.

"Unused additional usage purchased with intelligence usage packs roll over from month to month and expire 12 months after purchase," Apple added. "Additional usage gets consumed for relevant features only after you've reached your monthly limit in any given month."

It seems likely that Apple will expand intelligence usage packs to other Creator Studio apps, such as Final Cut Pro and Pixelmator Pro. It's interesting that Apple is opting for this approach over a regular subscription, but perhaps the company has other offerings planned for the future. For what it's worth, Creator Studio apps are available via a subscription or one-time purchase.