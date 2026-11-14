Whatever happened to Sony Xperia phones?

Sony's focus on photography led to extensive manual camera controls, a physical shutter button and the ability to use the Xperia 1 V as a display for compatible Alpha cameras. These features are a huge benefit to photographers, but were difficult to market to someone who only wants to purchase a solid phone when they sign up for a new carrier plan.

Even within Sony's home country, Apple was able to take over 50 percent of all smartphone purchases in Japan in October and November 2014. Back in the States, by the end of 2022, Apple's iPhones had taken up half of all smartphones being used. While Chinese-based companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have been growing their presence on a global scale, competing brands like LG shuttered its smartphone market in 2021.

Sony sold 39.1 million smartphones during the fiscal year ending in March 2015. However, by fiscal year 2020, its sales had plummeted to only 2.9 million. In 2023, Sony released the Xperia 1 V unlocked for approximately $1,400 through authorized US retailers, rather than the three major carriers. Per Counterpoint Research, in Q2 2026, Apple and Samsung accounted for 84 percent of US smartphone shipments, and Sony's share dropped so low it wasn't even listed separately.

Sony wasn't alone. After Microsoft acquired Nokia's phone business in 2014, the Nokia name eventually returned on HMD-made Android phones, although without anything close to its former market dominance. Sony took a slightly less high-profile approach and retained Xperia, although with far fewer buyers.