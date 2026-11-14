Your new tech is still stuck in the year 1970 — here's why

January 1, 1970 at 00:00 (midnight) UTC is the epoch of Unix time. An epoch refers to a specific, impactful moment, usually corresponding to the start of a timekeeping system. Unix was one of the first operating systems we would consider modern, beginning development in the late 1960s. It's the basis for many other operating systems that are known as "Unix-like," including Linux, macOS and Android. Windows is the main outlier.

When Unix was in development, its developers needed a way to keep track of time. A few early attempts used the system clock speed of 60Hz, but storing this in a 32-bit integer resulted in a value that would run out of room after less than 2.5 years. After some time, they changed the time-keeping to use seconds and chose January 1, 1970 as a "round" arbitrary date to begin at, figuring that the 32-bit integer for time wouldn't run out of space anytime soon (more on that later).

To this day, Unix time is kept by tracking the number of seconds that have passed since Jan 1, 1970 at midnight UTC. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) was an obvious choice since it's already the standard for keeping track of time across time zones. It's simple for a computer to compare two numbers and calculate the difference between them without worrying about all the rules we have around time. The system converts the timestamp, including your time zone's offset from UTC, into our human-readable format.

You might see the 1970-01-01 date appear in spreadsheets, apps, file metadata, error screens and various other places. Unless this date happens to line up with someone's birthday or another major event, it's usually the result of an error. When a Unix-like system tries to check the time and runs into a problem or receives a 0 value, it will default to the epoch. If you live in a time zone that's behind UTC, you'll likely see these default values as late in the day on December 31, 1969 instead.