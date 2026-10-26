What happens when your PC's CMOS battery dies?

You can think of a CMOS battery as a backup power supply for a computer's motherboard, allowing it to keep track of the date and time even when it's unplugged. Motherboards also store boot-related BIOS or UEFI settings on a small memory chip that receives power from the CMOS battery.

Most desktop computers use a standard CR2032 coin cell, which is the same kind that powers Apple's AirTags. Some may use a CR2025 coin, but this is less common. Since the battery only needs to power a real-time clock and memory chip, it can usually last several years, or even up to a decade.

A telltale sign of the CMOS battery failing is if your computer can no longer accurately keep track of the time and date between power cycles, especially after unplugging it from the wall. It may reset to a default value (like January 1, 2000 or January 1, 1970) on every boot. An incorrect date-time combination can result in websites not loading, as modern HTTPS connections rely on security certificates with narrow validity periods. This will also add confusion from inaccurate "last updated" dates on your own files.

That said, many modern operating systems now fetch the correct date and time from an online server upon boot, so you may not notice a failing CMOS battery until it's completely dead. When that happens, your computer's BIOS or UEFI will throw up a warning on boot and revert to its factory settings every time it starts up. That means system-level options like the boot order and fan configurations are set to default every time.

You can ignore this temporarily, as it doesn't affect your apps or files. But replacing the battery is inexpensive and straightforward. To preserve your motherboard's settings between sessions with a dead battery, use sleep mode instead of rebooting your computer, and avoid unplugging it from the wall.

Many laptops use their main battery instead of a dedicated CMOS cell to maintain the internal clock, so you're much more likely to run into this problem on a desktop PC. That's a benefit since most modern laptops don't offer easily user-replaceable components anyway.