Is there any benefit to restarting your PC regularly?

It's common wisdom among PC users to restart your computer on a regular basis. Some even go so far as insisting that you must do so every day, lest some terrible fate befall you. But is that still the case in 2026, or is this advice held over from an earlier era of computing?

The general consensus is that you do need to restart your PC. How often you do so depends on which operating system you're running, and to some extent, whether you're using a laptop or desktop. Windows machines need to be restarted more often others, and though we won't be focusing on them here, Linux systems typically need fewer restarts in general.

Broadly, restarting a Windows PC at least once a week is beneficial. Because of their limited internal space and accordingly restricted cooling setups, a laptop should be shut down (or at least put to sleep) when you're done using it. Putting a sleeping laptop in a bag is risky since it could get extremely hot if it wakes up in that trapped environment.

There are different reasons to restart your PC, and understanding the basics of what happens when you do will help you determine when your system needs a power cycle.