Why CPU overclocking is mostly now a thing of the past

CPU overclocking hasn't disappeared entirely, but the traditional methods have given way to a more automated and hands-off approach. Modern processors and motherboards now include features that push their clock speeds beyond their advertised capabilities whenever the workload demands it.

By contrast, older processors would take a much more conservative approach and stick to two clock speed values from the factory: a base and maximum boost frequency. Modern CPU spec sheets still advertise base and boost frequencies, but these are no longer definitive.

Many motherboards' BIOS menu include a setting called Multi-Core Enhancement or Enhanced Turbo that algorithmically pushes clock speeds past their out-of-the-box defaults. You will have to manually enable this feature. In the past, you'd have to manually change the CPU core frequency multiplier and find a stable setting, so this feature takes a lot of the guesswork out of overclocking.

Many AMD Ryzen CPUs also include a feature called Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO). Unlike traditional overclocking methods, PBO uses an algorithm that automatically raises the CPU's power and current limits when it detects enough thermal headroom. This allows the chip to sustain higher frequencies across more cores. PBO2 goes one step further with an adjustable Curve Optimizer in the Ryzen Master utility, which allows you to manually fine-tune the CPU's voltage and frequency curve to reach higher boost clocks.

Finally, modern CPUs are simply designed to leave less performance headroom on the table. Chip makers were historically quite conservative with clock speeds. But thanks to improvements in chip fabrication, manufacturers can now produce more predictable and stable chips at scale.

In the past, a chip's maximum clock speed would have been dictated by the worst performing batches. With that concern now out of the way, modern chips are now tuned to perform close to their practical limits out of the box.