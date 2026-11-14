Samsung may be getting rid of another One UI feature

If you've ever stumbled upon a feed of news headlines while swiping through your Galaxy phone's home screen, you've probably used Samsung News, even if you've never opened the app itself. However, this page may not be around much longer, as Galaxy owners in certain regions have received a notice that Samsung will be discontinuing Samsung News later this year. For now, only users in South Korea and India have been told that News is going away, but outlets like SamMobile claim it is "highly likely" that the service will be discontinued in other markets as well.

Along with the app, Samsung News widgets and the media page on the home screen in these regions will also stop working on December 21, 2026. Engadget reached out to Samsung to ask whether American Galaxy users should expect the same change, but we haven't heard back as of this writing. Interestingly, the decision to shut down the platform comes just a few months after Samsung announced a major update that introduced short-form videos from premium publishers like ABC News and USA Today.