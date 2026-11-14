Is 1TB enough storage for your Xbox Series X? Here's what gamers should know

The Xbox Series X may not be the hottest console anymore, but if you can find it for a more reasonable price than Microsoft is currently charging, it still has plenty going for it. There's backwards compatibility going back decades, and partly because of that, Xbox Game Pass remains a better deal than any subscription Sony is offering. I personally prefer the Xbox gamepad design, as subjective as that point might be.

Most Series X models also start with a relatively generous 1TB of storage, whereas the PlayStation 5 Slim comes with 825GB, and Nintendo's Switch 2 has just 256GB. That matters, since even if you opt for disc-based games, installing hundreds of gigabytes of data is pretty much de facto in 2026. It's impossible for any optical drive to match the speeds of an SSD.

Is 1TB going to be enough for you? Most likely the answer is yes. But if you're a truly hardcore gamer, it can be worth spending more upfront on a 2TB model. Trying to cope with limited storage later is going to be a hassle, and an expensive one at that.