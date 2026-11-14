What does an NPU do and why do so many laptops have them?

The reason we're seeing so many laptops featuring NPUs is because of Microsoft's Copilot + PC certification. Laptop makers can only earn it and unlock certain on-device Windows AI features if their laptops have a 40 TOPS NPU, plus 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That 40 TOPS figure also has to come from the NPU, not a GPU; a mid-range laptop RTX 4050 offers north of 190 TOPS from its tensor cores. That doesn't count.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips were the first to market with a 45 TOPS Hexagon NPU. That was soon followed by Intel's Lunar Lake with up to 48 TOPS, and AMD's Ryzen AI 300 at 50 TOPS. Intel's newer Panther Lake processors, known as Core Ultra Series 3, come with a 50 NPU TOPS on Intel's 18A process. Later this year, Qualcomm has since pushed that to as much as 85 TOPS with Snapdragon X2 Elite, more than double Microsoft's specified minimum. Every generation has ratcheted the number higher even though software to consume those TOPS remains scarce. Soon, AI laptops may well be the only option available, making NPUs unavoidable. We've already seen Dell stuff an enterprise-grade NPU into its Pro Max Plus laptop.

If you've got an NPU-equipped laptop, you can see its utilization rate via Task Manager on Windows 11. On my laptop — a 2024 ASUS Zenbook Duo UX8406 in a 32GB RAM configuration — this sits at zero, and I'd imagine that to be the case on all casual user machines.

Luke James for Engadget

Alas, the list of apps that lean on the NPU remains short: Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, Recall and Click to Do, Teams and Zoom noise suppression and a handful of Adobe Creative Cloud features.