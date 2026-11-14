Why your SD card won't let you transfer files bigger than 4GB, and how to fix it

SD card capacities have grown by leaps and bounds since hitting the market in the early 2000s, and the best microSD cards now come in capacities from 128GB up to a massive 1TB. No matter how capacious your SD card, though, you may run into an unexpected limitation: it won't accept files larger than 4GB, even when there's enough space left.

While it may seem worrying, the good news is that the SD card itself is almost certainly fine. Instead, the problem lies in the file format it's currently using. More specifically, it's FAT32, a file system that dates back to Windows 95 and is still commonly used today. Although it's widely compatible and can be read by almost any device, it has a major downside: no single file can be larger than 4GB.

FAT32's 4GB-per-file limit comes down to how it records file sizes using a 32-bit number. In computing, the largest value that fits within this limit is 4,294,967,295 bytes, or nearly 4GB. The SD card can physically hold files over 4GB, but the file system prevents it. That's usually fine if you only store documents and photos, but it can quickly become a problem if you want to store 4K videos, for example. In that case, you'll need to reformat your microSD card to exFAT, another file system designed to overcome FAT32's limitations — including support for files larger than 4GB.