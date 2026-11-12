Apple Sports adds live UFC updates

UFC fans now have another way to keep up with the action. The Apple Sports app will provide live updates from the MMA organization's events, starting with this Saturday's UFC 334 card. That event will feature two major title fights. Ciryl Gane will defend the Heavyweight Championship against Josh Hokit and Amanda Nunes will challenge Kayla Harrison for the Women's Bantamweight Championship.

If you're not able to tune into UFC 334 (or future events) on Paramount+, you can keep up to date with the action via "enhanced data visualizations and dynamic on-screen animations" on Apple Sports. You'll be able to see the tale of the tape and fighter rankings before each bout, including prelims. Once the fights are underway, you can get real-time updates, including on stats like total strikes, significant strikes, takedowns, knockdowns, submission attempts and control time. Live Activities will provide real-time updates on Apple Watch and the iPhone lock screen too.

The Sports app debuted in February 2024 with support for basketball, hockey and soccer. Other sports have joined the mix since — including football and tennis — and Apple brought it to many more markets ahead of the men's World Cup earlier this year.