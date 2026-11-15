There's a hidden way you can check which services are running on your Android phone

If you use a desktop PC, you may be familiar with the task manager, which lets you view all the processes running in the background of your computer and taking up resources. What you may not know is that Android phones (even budget models) have the same feature, but it's kept hidden away from users, requiring a little digging to find it. If you want to keep an eye on what's using your phone's memory, it can be worth uncovering this hidden display, but you should proceed with caution before you start closing processes willy-nilly.

To check what processes are running, you first need to activate developer mode to make your phone faster. Under the Settings menu, scroll down to the bottom, tap About Phone and look for the Build number. If it's not there, you may have to enter an additional Software information menu, depending on your phone's model and Android version. Once you find it, keep tapping the Build number option until you get a message that developer mode has turned on or a dialog box asking you to confirm. Then, back out to the main Settings menu. You'll find Developer options on this main screen, or under a System submenu. Tap the option, then open Running Services. You can also select the three dots in the top right of the screen to select Show cached processes and see what's been recently suspended but still held in memory.