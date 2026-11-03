How to make your older Android phones last longer
Tap the brakes before you upgrade.
There's no getting around it: New phones are expensive. Regardless of brand or platform, a brand-new phone is going to cost a pretty penny thanks to the global memory shortage and its subsequent price increases that have pushed the forecasted average smartphone price up to more than $580 in 2026, nearly 28 percent higher than last year, according to IDC data.
Sure, you can look into the latest mobile carrier promotions, like X dollars off or a free new phone when you switch to Y carrier. But if you think a mobile carrier is giving you a brand-new phone for free, you might want to read the contract's fine print more closely. You're probably paying for it through financing or expensive data plans.
If you're thinking about replacing your old Android phone, you might want to reconsider shelling out hundreds of (or even over a thousand) dollars for a new one. Just a few inexpensive and free solutions can prolong the life of your Android smartphone so you can get even more out of it.
Replace and/or optimize the battery
If your Android phone doesn't charge as quickly or is gobbling up battery power at a faster rate than when you first bought the phone, a degraded battery is likely the cause. A degrading battery also impacts the phone's performance, because it can't provide the quick bursts of power the phone's processor needs to run certain tasks or apps. This results in slow loading, annoying lag and even total freezing.
Unfortunately, many phone users attribute the lackluster performance to the phone itself and wind up paying hundreds for a new model. But a new battery may do the trick, at a fraction of the price — especially if your older Android phone has a back that snaps or slides off for easy battery replacement. A quick Amazon search for Samsung Galaxy replacement lithium-ion batteries delivers hundreds of options in the $10 to $20 range. If the back of your Android smartphone is sealed, you may need to buy a DIY repair kit (typically $60 or less) or have it replaced professionally (usually no more than $80 at a local repair shop). But even the high end of those costs pales in comparison to the price of a new phone.
Making sure your battery is optimized can also help. Your Android phone should be equipped with a battery-saving mode, which disables or adapts some of the phone's features — such as screen brightness — to cut back on battery usage. Some Google Pixel phones offer battery optimization as well as Adaptive Battery, which limits the amount of time your less-used apps run and then learns your app usage patterns to optimize battery life. And many Samsung phones have similar features that put your less frequently used apps into sleep mode to save juice.
Another tip is to keep your phone charged to between 20 and 80 percent throughout the day. And, yes, that includes overnight. Doing so, according to LiTime, drastically reduces the battery's exposure to chemical stress, which can help your phone's battery last between two and three times longer than a battery that is consistently charged to 100 percent.
Protect it with a strong case
Sometimes the most effective solutions are the simplest ones. Protecting your older Android phone with a sturdy case and a screen protector can help prolong its life. No, the phone may not look as sleek and cool inside a rubber or silicone case. But if your aim is to squeeze as much life out of your old Android phone as possible, aesthetics understandably aren't your top priority. A case will improve your grip on the phone while providing shock absorption should it fall to the ground.
Besides, there are some nice-looking phone cases out there. And for an older Android phone model, a solid case isn't going to cost you much. You know what will, though? Buying a new phone to replace the one that now has a useless shattered screen because it dropped to the ground and wasn't protected by a case.
Keep your phone updated
It's always a good idea to keep your phone updated with the latest operating system, especially when it comes to security. Most updates offer security patches to close up any potential vulnerabilities to hackers. Also, many of the apps on your phone will need the newest Android OS version to remain compatible and fully functional.
Installing the latest updates should get some more life out of your old Android phone. But updates will only take your phone so far, because newer updates are designed for newer phones with newer components. Old phone processors and less memory will have a hard time handling the demands of new OS versions, and that could cause performance lag. But a tradeoff in performance might be worth it if you want to get a little bit more life out of your older Android phone.
The obvious reality is, phones are not built to last forever, and you will need to replace your trusty old Android at some point. But following these tips could squeeze just a little bit more life out of your older Android phone so you can put off having to spend hundreds on a new one.