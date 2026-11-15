How long will your NVIDIA GPU be supported?

Graphics cards do not have an expiration date on the box. That would make it easier to upgrade, but much more depressing.

NVIDIA also does not guarantee a specific number of years of driver support for all GeForce GPUs. Rather, support is largely dependent on the architecture your card uses. At time of writing, Turing, Ampere, Ada and Blackwell GPUs are still on the normal Game Ready Driver track, which includes new features, game optimizations, performance improvements and bug fixes. That means that even though the RTX 2060 was released in 2019, it continues to receive regular driver updates.

Older cards have started moving down the ladder. In October 2025, Maxwell, Pascal and Volta GPUs stopped receiving Game Ready updates, but NVIDIA will continue to offer critical security updates until October 2028. Pascal and Volta had nine years of Game Ready support, whereas Maxwell lasted for 11 years.

That's a pretty respectable run, but what comes next and how could it impact your system?