5 emerging technologies that may soon become part of everyday life

Imagine sitting in a Parisian bistro while the waiter reads out the day's specials in French. If you've got a recent pair of AirPods in, you'll hear his words in English a moment later, thanks to the Live Translation feature Apple added in September 2025. More than 20 years ago, MIT Technology Review said this was just around the corner.

Universal translation made the magazine's February 2004 list of 10 emerging technologies that would change the world. However, the IBM researcher the magazine interviewed expected there to be a practical version of this technology by the end of that year. Even if you count Google's first attempt with the original 2017 Pixel Buds, Live Translation came 13 years late.

Gartner, Deloitte, and Juniper Research have all published their own lists for 2026, and to help you cut through all the noise, we've put together our own list that only includes technologies that have made it outside a lab. Whether that's something you can buy, a paying customer, or a factory being built — they're ordered by how close they are to you, starting with one you're probably using already.