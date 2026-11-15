5 emerging technologies that may soon become part of everyday life
Some are already on your phone; others are tied up in regulatory hell.
Imagine sitting in a Parisian bistro while the waiter reads out the day's specials in French. If you've got a recent pair of AirPods in, you'll hear his words in English a moment later, thanks to the Live Translation feature Apple added in September 2025. More than 20 years ago, MIT Technology Review said this was just around the corner.
Universal translation made the magazine's February 2004 list of 10 emerging technologies that would change the world. However, the IBM researcher the magazine interviewed expected there to be a practical version of this technology by the end of that year. Even if you count Google's first attempt with the original 2017 Pixel Buds, Live Translation came 13 years late.
Gartner, Deloitte, and Juniper Research have all published their own lists for 2026, and to help you cut through all the noise, we've put together our own list that only includes technologies that have made it outside a lab. Whether that's something you can buy, a paying customer, or a factory being built — they're ordered by how close they are to you, starting with one you're probably using already.
Post-quantum encryption
Google's Chrome browser has been using ML-KEM, a post-quantum key exchange, since late 2024 by default. Apple, meanwhile, has protected iMessage users with the PQ3 protocol since iOS 17.4. Both of these are types of post-quantum encryption — algorithms that are designed to remain secure against attacks by future (far more powerful) quantum computers. The worry is so-called "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks, where encrypted traffic is harvested and stored until quantum computers can crack it later down the line.
Google's researchers estimated back in March 2026 that the current industry-standard cryptography that secures much of the web and Bitcoin (elliptic-curve cryptography) could be broken with fewer than 500,000 physical qubits, roughly 20 times fewer than earlier estimates. A machine that size could potentially fake the digital signatures that prove a website is real or show who owns a Bitcoin wallet, and decrypt traffic that was recorded years ago. Nothing quite that big exists (yet), though; Google's Willow chip has 105 qubits, but the company has still set 2029 as its deadline for moving its own services to post-quantum encryption.
The open-source, encrypted messaging service Signal extended its post-quantum layer to chats in late 2025, and by late 2026, Cloudflare said around 70 percent of browser traffic reaching its network was protected by it, too. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized guidance that deprecates RSA and elliptic-curve algorithms after 2030 and bans them from federal use after 2035.
Satellite texting (on ordinary phones)
T-Mobile's T-Satellite service, which runs on SpaceX's Starlink Direct to Cell network, lets most smartphones from the last four years send texts, photos, and messages to 911 from places with no cell signal. It has also carried data for a handful of apps like WhatsApp and Google Maps since late 2025. The Federal Communications Commission approved SpaceX's purchase of EchoStar's wireless spectrum back in May 2026, in a deal worth around $20 billion. Just a month before that, Amazon agreed to buy Globalstar, the company behind the iPhone's satellite SOS features, and said its own direct-to-phone system would follow from 2028.
However, voice calls on T-Satellite only work through WhatsApp, and apps that haven't been optimized simply don't work. The aptly named AST SpaceMobile, which builds satellites for broadband to unmodified phones, had 13 of them in orbit in August 2026 against an ambitious target of around 45 in total by the end of 2026, and all that is from a company whose US service is still in beta. For now, satellite texting is pretty much just a safety feature for dead zones rather than a replacement for cell towers, but with the rapid progress being made here, we may well have widespread space-based telephony connections within the next few years.
Driverless ride-hailing
Since launching its first driverless ride-hailing service in Phoenix in 2020, Waymo has expanded to 14 more US cities, including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, and most recently Las Vegas in September 2026. TechCrunch estimated in that same month that the company was completing some 500,000 paid rides per week with roughly 4,000 vehicles. Then, the following month, Waymo said that it had passed 20 million trips in total, and that riders in Madrid should be able to hail its driverless cars in 2027, with Toronto following in 2028. Having driven across large swathes of both the United States and continental Europe, including Madrid, let's just say I can't see driverless cars in the Spanish capital faring very well with the very non-American roads.
Anyway, across 271 million rider-only miles through June 2026, Waymo says its cars were involved in 82 percent fewer injury crashes than human drivers would be expected to have over the same distance, and 95 percent fewer crashes causing serious injury or worse. Those figures are Waymo's own, however. In July, Amazon's Zoox became the first steering wheel-free robotaxi to get regulatory approval for paid rides when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted it an exemption covering up to 2,500 vehicles a year. Tesla's pedal-free Cybercab started carrying Austin passengers in September.
Waymo recalled around 4,000 cars in June 2026 after some found themselves driving onto closed freeways and paused freeway rides until late July. NHTSA also opened an audit in September into how Tesla self-certified the Cybercab.
AI agents that act for you
2026 was very much the year of the AI agent, as AI moved away from passive, prompt-based chatbots toward systems that can act. That January, Google added an "auto browse" mode to Chrome that takes a task, such as booking an appointment or filling a shopping cart within a budget, then works through the websites itself, stopping to ask before it actually buys anything or posts on your behalf. That's the basic idea behind an AI agent: you give it a goal rather than ask it a question. Auto browse is limited to Google's paid AI plans in the US, and Anthropic's Claude in Chrome does something similar on paid Claude plans.
More recently, Meta introduced its 'Muse' agents. These are used for shopping tasks and run in their own walled-off virtual machines and pay using single-use card numbers through Stripe. Mark Zuckerberg later said Meta is "entering a new phase" with Muse, and told analysts in October that more than 10 million people in the US and Canada had set up accounts, according to the Associated Press, with about a quarter of them using it on any given day. OpenAI shut down its ChatGPT Atlas browser in August 2026, less than a year after launching it, and moved its agent features into the ChatGPT desktop app. Google, meanwhile, closed Project Mariner, its first browsing agent, in May.
It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for agentic AI, though. Some websites understandably don't want agents at all, and eBay has banned agent-placed orders that haven't been reviewed by a human. Gartner expects over 40 percent of business agent projects to be canceled by the end of 2027. There are also the cybersecurity and safety concerns that have been covered to death in the media at this point.
Humanoid robots
Since June 2024, Agility Robotics' Digit humanoid has been slogging away at one of the most boring of all jobs in logistics at a GXO warehouse in Georgia, where it's moved more than 100,000 plastic totes. Meanwhile, BMW has put Figure's latest robot to work sorting parts at its Spartanburg plant, after the previous model helped to build more than 30,000 X3 SUVs during an 11-month trial. And Korean automaker Hyundai is planning an army of 25,000 Boston Dynamics Atlas robots across its and Kia's factories.
Closer to home, 1X Neo is a $20,000 home robot that will learn chores via teleoperation. When Neo inevitably gets stuck, a remote human operator can take control and ... do the robot's job, seeing inside your home through its cameras. It's pretty creepy stuff, but there's clear demand for it given that 1X says its first year's output of 10,000 robots was all sold out within five days.
Another Californian robotics lab, Figure, tested its newest AI in 30 homes that it'd never seen before in September 2026, with the robot successfully managing tasks like folding towels and making beds 56 percent of the time. While that is up from 9 percent compared to its old training data, would you keep paying a cleaner who couldn't get the job done half of the time? Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said around the same time that its Optimus bots won't reach outside customers until around late 2027, and that domestic users will get it after factories get theirs.