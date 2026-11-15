Should you keep your smart home gadgets on a separate home network?

Setting up an ideal smart home experience can be tricky. It's often marketed as dead simple, and it certainly doesn't need to be excruciating. But there are a lot of considerations that aren't slapped on the label of that bulb or camera you're buying, such as which software platform is preferable, or how to keep your smart home running when the internet goes down.

Tuning your home Wi-Fi network is often necessary, and should be a top priority. Although some accessories can operate offline, they all have to talk to the internet and each other at some point. If you botch some aspect of your network, accessories can drop out of your apps and automations, or, at worst, pose a security risk.

One tip is to isolate all the smart home devices on your network. There can be strong performance and security advantages to this, but there are technical hurdles that render the idea impractical.