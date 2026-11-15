How you can give your old Apple TV new purpose

If you've got any secondary TVs in your home, even a 2017 Apple TV might be an upgrade. I find tvOS to be a lot smoother to use than its rivals, partly because it has far fewer ads or forced recommendations. It's probably a great upgrade for a child's TV, or that small set you just mounted in your garage gym — where the main concern is going to be loading Rocky IV as quickly as possible, not whether you can watch with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos.

It's also worth remembering that unlike other streaming devices, an Apple TV 4K can run games you'd actually want to play, including console-style titles like Dead Cells, Inside or Wreckfest. You might intentionally buy a small TV or monitor for it. It's wise to pair an Xbox or PlayStation controller, though, since few games work well with just the Siri Remote. The big exception to this is the many Jackbox party games available on the platform, which players can join simply by visiting a website on their phone. If you haven't tried one, I highly recommend it.

Another secret weapon is AirPlay. If you've got an iPhone, iPad or Mac, you can use AirPlay to mirror screen content to a TV in order to get work (or fun) done on a much larger canvas. There are a few important notes to make, however. First, an Apple TV may be redundant in this regard, since a lot of TVs now support AirPlay out of the box. Second, there's inherent lag in wireless casting, so AirPlay isn't going to be a viable option for action games like Resident Evil 4. Lastly, AirPlay mirroring doesn't preserve features like Dolby Vision, so you should always stream movies and shows locally on an Apple TV if you can.