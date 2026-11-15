You can control your other devices with this resourceful Apple feature

With iOS's Switch Control, you can control your iPhone or iPad using alternate input methods ranging from external adaptive controllers to head movements and hand gestures. It's a useful accessibility feature for anyone with limited mobility that's even more powerful than it might seem at first if you dig into its settings. One option, Use Other Devices for Switch Control, lets you use the alternate controls you set up on one iOS device to control other devices on the same Wi-Fi network, and it only takes a little bit of setup.

First, you need to enable Switch Control across your devices. Make sure any devices you want to control are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and you're signed into the same iCloud account on all of them. If you want to control a Mac desktop computer remotely, you also need to open the Apple menu, click Accessibility and open the Switch Control menu. Select Allow platform switching to control your computer. Then on your mobile devices, open the Settings app, click Accessibility and turn the Switch Control toggle on. Now you can assign external controllers or gestures to specific actions by selecting Add New Switch under the Switches menu and following the onscreen prompts.

Once you have your switches set up, head back to the main Switch Control menu and select Device, then Use Other Device. This will show you a list of all the compatible devices linked to your network. Select one and you can use the switches you've already established to control them remotely. When you want to stop controlling the remote device, just select Stop Using Device under the same menu.