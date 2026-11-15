Wi-Fi 8 is an attempt to fix the biggest problem with wireless internet

Most home internet plans offer speeds of a few hundred megabits per second, which older Wi-Fi 6 routers should handle with ease. For faster speeds, like a 2 Gbps fiber connection, Wi-Fi 7 can largely keep up (especially if you're sitting right next to the router). Wi-Fi 8 shifts the focus to stability, aiming to plug the holes that lead to shaky connections. It's being designed to fix common issues, like a weak signal in one part of the house, an apartment building with 20 networks competing for airtime or a clunky mesh handoff when walking between rooms.

The underlying standard, 802.11bn, is nicknamed "Ultra High Reliability," accentuating its focus on consistency and stability. Wi-Fi 8 should achieve 25 percent better throughput for weak signals, 25 percent fewer dropped packets (especially when moving between access points) and 25 percent lower latency at the shakiest moments.

The main way it gets there relates to how access points work together. Today's routers share channels by taking turns, and not always in the most efficient manner. Wi-Fi 8 refines that by letting compatible access points coordinate when each one transmits. That will make the most sense with mesh systems.