How to get the most protection from your Ring camera security system

Your first consideration should be capturing all possible points of entry — and we mean all of them. Don't just position cameras over your doorways. If you've got a side alley, for example, it's possible that an intruder could climb a fence and break in without ever appearing on your door-based video feeds. Give your outdoor cameras overlapping views when possible, and make sure they're installed around 9 feet high, excluding doorbells. This will not only ensure a wide field of view, but make it harder for intruders to smash or tamper with your equipment. That said, cameras should also be easily visible beyond your property. Any halfway intelligent thief is going to think twice if they know they're being recorded.

Ring is eager to sell you indoor cameras, but these aren't actually necessary unless you're hoping to monitor a child, pet or guests. By the time an intruder makes it indoors, all you're really doing is capturing further evidence of their crimes. If you do buy indoor cameras, position them high in the corners for broad coverage, with an eye toward entryways.

Once cameras are in position, be sure to spend time customizing their Motion Zones via the Ring app. This can prevent unwanted motion detection from objects such as passing traffic or trees blowing in the wind. But really, you'll also want to turn on Advanced Motion Detection if a camera supports it, and most importantly, Smart Alerts. These let you narrow alerts to people, packages and/or vehicles, so when you receive notifications on your phone, you'll know to take them seriously instead of tuning them out. Smart Alerts do require a subscription, so remember that before you come to depend on them.