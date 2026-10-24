Why your Ring camera is still useful without a subscription

The Two-Way Talk and Live Feed features help in many scenarios. Even when you're home and just waiting on someone, you can see exactly who's at the door and talk to them through the app before getting up to answer it.

Personally, whether dealing with weak water pressure or other household issues, there've been plenty of times when a maintenance technician waited outside my door and rang the bell, letting me speak with them through the Ring app so I could give an ETA for when I'd be back home. If you're a parent who wants to keep an eye on your young ones from another room, the free tier is a great choice.

Similarly, indoor Ring cameras do the trick for pet owners without a subscription. Using your phone, you can keep an eye on them when you're out for the day or ask "who's a good dog?" with Two-Way Talk. The association between pets and Ring cameras is a touchy subject, however.

If you travel often and want to make sure there's no funny business in or outside the house, or an eye on incoming packages, the free plan is a great choice. On the contrary, with porch pirates on the rise, subscribing to one of Ring's plans makes sense if you've had items stolen and want access to the footage.