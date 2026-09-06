10 Smart Gadgets That Could Instantly Upgrade Your Backyard

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You have the itch to upgrade your backyard but aren't sure where to start. A smart gadget could be the answer. If you already use some of the best smart gadgets of 2026, you know what a game-changer they can be. If you're new to connected tech outdoors, you may be surprised by how much you can change with a single gadget.

Entertainment is an obvious place to start with backyard upgrades. Hosting, family time and relaxation can all benefit from a more enjoyable outdoor space, but convenience, maintenance and security can make just as much of a difference. Smart technology can help with all of them, from taking some of the work out of everyday chores to making your backyard more comfortable and secure.

I've put together 10 smart gadgets I've come to love in and around my own backyard. Some are unique gadgets you may not have considered. Others are simple devices that can make things you already own a little smarter. Whether you're looking for more entertainment, easier yard maintenance or a better outdoor setup after dark, there's something here for a range of needs and budgets.