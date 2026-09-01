How to cancel your Whoop membership (and why you may want to)

One too many subscriptions on your plate? If you're a Whoop user hoping to shed an extra charge from your monthly or annual bill, the steps are simple.

Earlier this month, the fitness tech brand removed the necessary subscription for its Advanced Labs blood-testing health screenings, which are now available to members without a band or a subscription. That's one of the only things Whoop has to offer if you don't pay an ongoing fee, and ironically enough, each test still starts at about $70.

Unlike other subscription-based wearables like the Oura Ring, which still lets users access their sleep, readiness and activity scores at no charge, the Whoop band is virtually useless without an active membership. That means you need to pay at least $149 a year for Whoop One, the lowest tier, to get features like recovery insights, sleep tracking and VO2 max metrics. Meanwhile, other new options offer all this and more at no monthly cost, but more on that later.

If you're looking to switch to a subscription-free competitor or just trim recurring charges with no need for another tracker, canceling your Whoop membership might be worth considering.