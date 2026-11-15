How one 13-year-old is helping solve a huge solar panel limitation

Using water and gravity to follow the sun isn't entirely new. There are commercial trackers on the market that can move with the sun, but they cost more than fixed units. There are also some build-it-yourself designs similar to Chang's concept. Engineering for Change promotes a SunSaluter rotating solar panel kit with a suggested retail price of $50. That cost doesn't include the panel, battery, and other components. Chang's version offers another inexpensive DIY take on the idea, rather than a commercially ready replacement for existing trackers.

There's a practical reason why most rooftop solar panels aren't designed to move around. Trackers can boost energy yields from ground-mounted arrays, but they also add costs and maintenance. It's easy to tilt a small wooden frame, but mounting moving panels on a roof where they have to withstand wind and rain is where it gets complicated. Any extra electricity would have to be worth the investment and maintenance. Another fixed panel might be a lot less hassle for some homeowners.

Sure, motor-free tracking could still appeal to people running small off-grid systems, where every bit of power counts. However, water has its own set of issues. While cold weather can actually boost solar panel efficiency, a mechanism that relies on flowing water has an unwelcome winter issue: ice, which is why Chang is working on a winter version.

CBS did not say how often the water needs to be refilled, how often the tracker needs to be reset, or whether the design has been tested with full-size panels in strong winds. Regardless, Chang's work as a seventh-grader is exceptional. In 2026, he was one of 55 students recognized as National STEM Champions.