Why your Wi-Fi slows down when more devices connect

All Wi-Fi routers have an internal bandwidth cap, but there are some differences between types of home internet. Wi-Fi 6 and 6E routers top out at 9.6Gbps, whereas Wi-Fi 7 ups the ceiling to 46Gbps. Although you're unlikely to approach even the 9.6Gbps mark, which is well beyond the scope of most internet plans, we should emphasize that these limits represent total available bandwidth — going not just to and from the internet but locally between devices. If someone's transferring a few dozen gigabytes of video from their camera to their laptop, it could create momentary congestion if a bunch of other devices are also trying to run full-tilt.

Complicating matters is the issue of band congestion. Wi-Fi 6 provides 2.4 and 5GHz bands, while 6E and 7 add a 6GHz option. Each band is allocated only so many channels, so if a band fills up, the result is likely to be delays or a kick over to another band, assuming a device supports it and that your router isn't using separate band IDs. The 2.4GHz band is particularly easy to overwhelm, since there are only three non-overlapping channels, and many low-power accessories don't have 5 or 6GHz has a option.

In fact, all routers have an invisible limit on simultaneous connections, which is why you should upgrade immediately if you're still using Wi-Fi 5. That protocol may only be able to handle as few as 10 to 25 active devices, and it's going to boot older connections to make room for new ones once that limit is reached. I learned this the hard way when I started reviewing smart home gear in the 2010s.