Here's what actually happens if your laptop battery is completely drained

If your laptop has ever run out of battery unexpectedly, you know what an inconvenience it can be — especially if you're out in the world without a charger. One minute you're cranking away on some crucial spreadsheet for work, and the next, you're staring at your own face reflected in a black screen. Aside from the jump scare of the latter, there could actually be a bigger risk to letting your laptop battery completely drain.

Granted, there's a lot of information on the internet about the best ways to take care of your battery. Some of it hinges on the type of battery and how you use it. No matter how you cut it, though, a total drain isn't ideal, even if it won't set off a disaster if it happens from time to time. Nevertheless, here's what happens when you fully drain your laptop battery.