The pros and cons of using cloud storage over local storage

One of the biggest advantages of using cloud storage is the convenience of not having to worry about your files. Once you upload them to the cloud, they're with you wherever you go. Just log in to your account on another laptop or phone, and you can access everything in just a few minutes. It's perfect for people who use multiple devices or who need to access files from their home computer at the office or college. Plus, most cloud services let you have your files synced automatically. That's the case with iCloud — once you enable it on your device, it automatically backs up everything every day.

Sharing files through a cloud service is also much easier than sharing them from local storage. Once a file is uploaded to the cloud, you can easily share it with someone with just a click — cloud platforms generate a link so others can view and download that file. There's also collaboration, so multiple people can work on the same document or spreadsheet at the same time. Platforms like Google Docs even offer tools that allow each collaborator to leave comments in real time, perfect for workplaces and schools.

Safety is another big plus, since major cloud providers keep copies of your data spread across multiple servers and data centers. The chances of something bad happening and you losing all your data are very low – though not impossible. Plus, your cloud account can be protected with a password and two-factor authentication, meaning others can't just take your files from you.