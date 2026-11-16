The pros and cons of using cloud storage over local storage
Cloud storage can be super convenient, but there are times when using local storage is the better move.
External hard drives and USB flash drives are usually easy ways to back up your files, especially since they don't require an internet connection or waiting for uploads. You just plug them into your computer, copy the files you need, and that's it. But cloud services like iCloud and Google Drive have also made it a lot easier to back up everything — and most of the time, it all happens automatically.
Your photos, videos, contacts and more are all synced to the cloud without having to copy each file manually. Plus, there's no risk of leaving your external drive somewhere or damaging it to the point where you lose your files. That doesn't mean cloud storage is perfect, and both have their pros and cons — it really comes down to choosing what works best for your needs. If you're unsure whether to choose local or cloud storage to back up your data, here's how the two stack up on access, cost and reliability.
The biggest perks of cloud storage
One of the biggest advantages of using cloud storage is the convenience of not having to worry about your files. Once you upload them to the cloud, they're with you wherever you go. Just log in to your account on another laptop or phone, and you can access everything in just a few minutes. It's perfect for people who use multiple devices or who need to access files from their home computer at the office or college. Plus, most cloud services let you have your files synced automatically. That's the case with iCloud — once you enable it on your device, it automatically backs up everything every day.
Sharing files through a cloud service is also much easier than sharing them from local storage. Once a file is uploaded to the cloud, you can easily share it with someone with just a click — cloud platforms generate a link so others can view and download that file. There's also collaboration, so multiple people can work on the same document or spreadsheet at the same time. Platforms like Google Docs even offer tools that allow each collaborator to leave comments in real time, perfect for workplaces and schools.
Safety is another big plus, since major cloud providers keep copies of your data spread across multiple servers and data centers. The chances of something bad happening and you losing all your data are very low – though not impossible. Plus, your cloud account can be protected with a password and two-factor authentication, meaning others can't just take your files from you.
Where cloud storage falls short
Cloud storage relies on a stable internet connection, and you're prone to unexpected outages. A slow connection or an outage on your provider's servers could prevent you from downloading a file when you need it most. Also, uploading and downloading large files can take a while if you're using a slow connection. With an external SSD, you can copy gigabytes of files in just minutes. Internet has no impact on local storage, so it's something to consider if you're always traveling and rely on mobile data, for example.
Cost is another reason that might push people away from cloud services. While you only have to pay once to buy an external hard drive, cloud providers typically charge recurring subscription fees on a monthly or annual basis. Apple charges $9.99 per month in the US for 2TB of iCloud+, which comes to nearly $240 if you pay for two years — and the storage isn't really yours. Stop paying, and your files may be deleted after a while, not to mention possible price increases down the road. By comparison, you can find 2TB SSDs for around $290, but they'll always be yours, with no extra charges.
That doesn't mean you should ditch the cloud and rely entirely on local storage. Subscribing to a cloud service that allows you to back up all your files and access them from anywhere is very handy, and you can also benefit from local storage by offloading some of your larger files or those you really want to make sure you never lose.