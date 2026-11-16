How to clear the application cache on your Mac

Your Mac applications often store temporary files, called caches, to improve user experience. This is a recommended best practice that most developers follow to prevent apps from creating or redownloading the same files each time you use them. App caches include temporary files like image previews, downloaded content and other data that help apps launch quickly and serve content without additional processing.

For example, Google Chrome builds its app cache as you visit different websites. It caches parts of webpages, like images, which helps speed up load times when you visit the same website next time. However, the problem with leaving application caches unchecked is that it could continue taking up storage space even when an application no longer requires the cached files.

Although your Mac may manage these temporary files, there's no guarantee when this process occurs. Moreover, problematic app caches can contribute to glitches, like displaying outdated or inaccurate content. Knowing how to clear app caches on your Mac can help resolve issues arising from an outdated cache or reclaim storage space wasted on bloating caches.