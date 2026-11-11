Google brings the Gemini app to Apple CarPlay

Continuing on its apparent quest to ensure the chatbot is inescapable on as many screens, speakers and experiences as possible, Google has brought the Gemini app to Apple CarPlay. It's available starting today for all supported Gemini Live languages.

Google previously made the AI assistant available on CarPlay through the Google Maps app. Now, you'll be able to access it just by tapping the Gemini icon on your display. Google said you can pick up where you left off with Gemini in your car or start a new conversation with the chatbot.

The company suggested drivers could use Gemini to prep for a meeting during their commute, catch up on emails, hear their Daily Brief or get recommendations for local places worth checking out in an area. Your conversations will sync with the Gemini iPhone app and remain in your chat history.

The Gemini app is now available directly on Apple CarPlay. iOS users can have free-flowing conversations with Gemini Live right from their car's display, hands-free. Use Gemini in CarPlay to catch-up on what you have coming up in your schedule, talk through your inbox, or... pic.twitter.com/1s4luZ6q0v — Google (@Google) November 11, 2026

To use the assistant on CarPlay, you'll need to make sure you have the latest version of the Gemini app on your iPhone and the microphone permissions are on. You'll need to have used Gemini Live at least once on your iPhone as well.

Google brought the Gemini app to CarPlay not long after it enabled Personal Assistance (which can access details from other Google apps for more personalized responses) in the chatbot on Android Auto. The company is bringing Personal Intelligence to Gemini on cars with Google built-in as well.