Why scammers try to keep you on the phone (and how to spot their tactics)

That unexpected call from someone claiming to be from your bank can be worrisome, especially if they're calling to alert you about a suspicious money transfer. Your savings are at risk, but fret not, the caller who somehow got hold of your number says they can stop it — as long as you stay on the line.

But more than the emergency itself, their instruction to stay on call is the real catch. Scammers are counting on you to not hang up, as that valuable time helps them earn your trust. It then leads to turning up the pressure, which eventually leads you toward a decision you otherwise wouldn't take. That's when they might ask for a verification code, or straight up ask you to make a transfer. Keeping you occupied just long enough is the plan, so you don't end up calling the bank for a second opinion.

Dedicated scammers are known to stay on the line as the victims login to the accounts to transfer funds, buy gift cards or make a visit to the nearby ATM to withdraw cash. Some even go as far as to school you on what to tell bank employees when questioned about that odd transaction. When the person "helping" you protect your savings is deterring you from speaking to anyone else, that's a pretty obvious sign that something is off.