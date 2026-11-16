As great as handheld consoles can be, from the familiar-feeling Switch 2 to the Steam Deck OLED that still holds up against other PC handhelds, their batteries really are their Achilles' heel. There's only so much playtime you can squeeze out of any portable device, and the more powerful the console, the shorter that tends to be. Moreover, most recent handhelds aren't designed for quick battery replacement. It's doable — Nintendo even provides instructions — but it's not like slapping a few AAs into a flashlight.

On a long enough timeline, all Switch batteries are bound to degrade until your console is only usable when docked. It's just a fact of lithium-ion technology. But if you're careful about how you charge, you can prolong this fate. If you're lucky, you might push things off until Nintendo's next-gen console arrives, whether that's the Switch 3 or another innovation.

Mostly, this is a matter of how often you charge your Switch, and to what percentage. There are some additional factors to consider, though, and we'll touch on those so you can put the free Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 2 update through its paces.