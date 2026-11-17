Bose has made some of the most popular headphones around for years, but even if you've been using them for a while, you may not be getting everything you can out of yours. The company's headphones are perfectly capable of producing great sound right out of the box, but some of their best features actually have to be activated manually. Whether there's something you always wished your headphones could do or you just want to see if they can perform even better, it's worth exploring settings like an equalizer, multi-connection support, noise canceling, shortcuts to your favorite features, or sidetone settings.

Keep in mind that not every pair of Bose headphones will have access to all of these settings. Newer QuietComfort models are upgraded in all the right places, offering a few unique features, while first-generation QuietComfort Ultra and QuietComfort headphones lack some of those features. You'll also need to download the Bose app to tweak anything beyond their basic settings, as the controls on the headphones themselves are pretty minimal.