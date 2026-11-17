How to switch between password managers without losing your information
Because who wants to get locked into a manager with frequent security breaches?
If you're not already, you should be using a password manager. Though some may recommend using authenticator apps over a password manager, managers like Bitwarden and NordPass can be the best way to keep your accounts secure and keep you from having to remember complex logins for dozens of different apps. But not all password managers work the same way, and after you set one up, you may wish you'd chosen one with different features. Fortunately, it's possible to migrate the data you have saved in one password manager to another, and it's easier than you may think.
Before you start the transfer, make sure you download your new password manager and create a new account. The first step in switching password managers is to export an unencrypted list of all of your logins, so you want to make sure you complete the process all in one go and delete that exported list before anyone else has a chance to see it. Also, make sure you're running through the whole transfer on a single device and don't upload the login list to any cloud storage services.
How to export and import password lists
Exactly how you download your login list depends on which program you're using now. Look for an Export option in your current program; you'll typically find it somewhere in your Settings, Preferences or File menu. You may get a choice of which file type you want to export the list as, but CSV is the standard. With that list in hand, you can go to your new password manager, find the Import option, and upload the CSV file you created. You should now be able to view the entire imported list, where you can check to make sure that all of your passwords were transferred over, the information provided is correct and there are no duplicates. It's a good idea to check the new password manager's list against the old one's to be sure that everything made the move intact.
The final step for moving your passwords over is making sure they actually work. Using your new password manager, you should visit the sites you have logins for and check that your information autofills correctly. When you're sure everything is in order, you should then wipe the old password manager. Delete your accounts and remember to delete the CSV file you downloaded as well. There's no going back at this point, so it's important to save this step for after you've verified that the new password manager is working.
Transferring passkeys is tricky, but getting easier
If you want to move passkeys, the process can be considerably more difficult. Because they rely on authentication from your device, they can't be included in the password CSV file. If you're going the manual route, you'll most likely have to create a new passkey for each website you use and remove the old ones, which can be extremely time-consuming if you're storing a lot of logins.
The good news is that the process is getting a lot easier, but not for everyone just yet. The FIDO Alliance is a group working on standardizing the process for transferring passkeys between password managers, and it's already implemented passkey sharing for some providers. Android and iOS currently support passkey transfers, but only between a small list of password managers, including Bitwarden, 1Password and Dashlane.
Using one of the supported apps from an Android smartphone, you can start importing your passwords on your new manager (while you still have the old one installed and your passwords configured). At that point, you should be prompted to start the automatic transfer process. On iOS, you start the process by following the dedicated export process on the old password manager. Due to unique layouts and verbiage, refer to your chosen app's documentation for the complete steps on exporting passkeys. These options also allow automatic password transfers without the need to go through a CSV file, but if you're using this feature, you should still make sure to verify that everything works before getting rid of your old password manager.