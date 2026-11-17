If you want to move passkeys, the process can be considerably more difficult. Because they rely on authentication from your device, they can't be included in the password CSV file. If you're going the manual route, you'll most likely have to create a new passkey for each website you use and remove the old ones, which can be extremely time-consuming if you're storing a lot of logins.

The good news is that the process is getting a lot easier, but not for everyone just yet. The FIDO Alliance is a group working on standardizing the process for transferring passkeys between password managers, and it's already implemented passkey sharing for some providers. Android and iOS currently support passkey transfers, but only between a small list of password managers, including Bitwarden, 1Password and Dashlane.

Using one of the supported apps from an Android smartphone, you can start importing your passwords on your new manager (while you still have the old one installed and your passwords configured). At that point, you should be prompted to start the automatic transfer process. On iOS, you start the process by following the dedicated export process on the old password manager. Due to unique layouts and verbiage, refer to your chosen app's documentation for the complete steps on exporting passkeys. These options also allow automatic password transfers without the need to go through a CSV file, but if you're using this feature, you should still make sure to verify that everything works before getting rid of your old password manager.