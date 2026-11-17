There are two different ways to use CarPlay: wired and wirelessly. Overall, they work in pretty much the same way, and you'll have access to the same features. Wired CarPlay is usually the easiest way — just start the car and plug your iPhone into the USB port, which is sometimes marked with a CarPlay or phone symbol.

Your iPhone will ask for permission to use CarPlay, so tap Connect and the interface should then appear on your car's dashboard screen. If your car supports both wired and wireless CarPlay, your iPhone will prompt to connect wirelessly the next time you start your car; you won't need to go into any settings to enable wireless CarPlay.

Some vehicles only support wireless CarPlay, and if that's the case for your car, setting it up for the first time requires a few extra steps. With your car running, hold the voice command button on the steering wheel or dashboard and make sure Bluetooth is turned on in your car. Then, on your iPhone, open the Settings app, go to Wi-Fi and connect to the CarPlay network.

After that, go back to the main Settings screen on your iPhone and head to General > CarPlay. If everything worked out, you'll see your car in the list and must tap it to finish pairing. The exact steps to put a car into pairing mode vary by brand, so it's worth checking your car's manual if something seems off.

Some car models launch CarPlay automatically when you connect your iPhone, while others require you to tap the CarPlay icon on the dashboard each time. By default, CarPlay's dashboard view will show all compatible apps on your iPhone. If something is missing, go to Settings > General > CarPlay, then tap your car and choose Customize. Here, you're able to add and remove apps, as well as rearrange them. You'll also find other CarPlay settings worth changing, such as Driving Focus and widgets.