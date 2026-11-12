Who is Collette Kress, NVIDIA's interim CEO?

Kress worked at three companies before joining NVIDIA. She first spent eight years in finance roles at Texas Instruments before joining Microsoft in 1997. In 2006, six years after Steve Ballmer took over as Microsoft's CEO, she became the chief financial officer of the company's Server and Tools division. She remained with the company until 2010, when she moved to Cisco. There, she was the senior vice president and chief financial officer of the company's Business Technology and Operations Finance unit.

To hear Kress tell it, Huang went out of his way to recruit her. Sometime before she joined NVIDIA in 2013, the CEO apparently sketched his vision for the company on a whiteboard. Per a 2023 interview, Huang wanted to transform NVIDIA into the dominant player in the nascent AI industry. Say what you will about Huang's personal life and judgement, the man was an AI visionary.

It would be almost another four years following Kress joining NVIDIA before a group of Google researchers published "Attention Is All You Need," the paper that introduced the world to transformer models, and nearly a decade before the release of ChatGPT. Kress partly credits her sons, who were only eight and 10 at the time, for buying Huang's pitch. Despite their young age, the two already knew of NVIDIA and its importance to gaming. In a 2024 Fortune interview, Kress said NVIDIA was the smallest company she had worked for when she joined in 2013.

At the start of her tenure, NVIDIA's revenue was $4.28 billion for the year. In fiscal 2026, the company recorded a record $215.9 billion in revenue.