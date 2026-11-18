Google has two layers of settings for what you could call Gemini's memory, though the company only refers to one of them by that name. The first layer, the Keep Activity toggle, determines whether chats with Gemini are saved and associated with your Google Account. If you're 18 or older and you're logged into your personal account while using Gemini, the toggle is on by default. With Keep Activity enabled, whenever you sign in with your account you can pull up and re-engage past chats. If you disable it, chats won't be saved to your account, meaning they'll disappear after 72 hours and won't follow you across devices.

The second layer is what Google actually calls the AI's Memory. Using the content of past chats, Gemini is able to build out a profile of you that it can reference to personalize its responses. The AI isn't able to create any memories unless it can remember and access your inputs, so Keep Activity needs to be on for this to work. If it is, you may notice Gemini taking your preferences and personal information into account in its responses. That's the AI's memory at work.