Gemini Advanced can now recall your past conversations to inform its responses

Google is making Gemini just a bit better. Starting today, the company's chatbot will recall past conversations in an effort to provide more useful responses. "That means no more starting over from scratch or having to search for a previous conversation thread," Google explains. "Plus, you can build on top of previous conversations or projects you've already started."

Google notes Gemini "may" indicate if it referenced a past conversation to formulate a response. If the idea of a chatbot recalling information about you makes you feel uncomfortable, Google says users can "easily review, delete or decide how long" Gemini retains their chat history. Additionally, it's possible to disable this feature altogether from the My Activity panel.

Gemini is not the first chatbot to include a memory feature. ChatGPT will "remember" things about you in certain contexts. For example, I recently asked OpenAI's chatbot a question about Jeff Buckley's vocal range, to which it later asked me if I was a fan of his music. When I said yes, a notification appeared stating "memory updated."

More broadly, building chatbots with long, reliable memories is part of the "agentic" AI future many companies, including Google and OpenAI, are building towards. At I/O 2024, for instance, Google debuted Project Astra, which featured a built-in memory, though it was limited to a relatively short window of time and could "mis-remember" things.

Gemini's new memory feature has begun rolling out in English to Gemini Advanced subscribers. It will become available in more languages over the coming weeks.