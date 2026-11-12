Meta's Muse can now make calls on your behalf (if you have a paid subscription)

Meta's Muse just got another ability that could make the AI agent feel a little bit more like an actual personal assistant. Muse is now able to place phone calls on your behalf, if you have a paid subscription.

With the change, Muse is able to call businesses to help with tasks like making reservations, scheduling appointments and other "calls you don't want to make," Meta's Chief AI officer Alexandr Wang said in an update. The feature is available to those who have paid for a separate Muse subscription, which comes with additional tokens and some extra features.

Some users who have had access to the feature already have reported that Muse has been able to handle phone-related tasks with relative ease. Moltbook creator and Meta Superintelligence employee Matt Schlicht shared a recreation of a phone conversation his agent had with a Volvo dealership last month, noting that it was able to wait on hold in order to get the info he needed.

My muse called Volvo for me to see when the next available appointment is. You can listen to the phone call here. I have it do multiple calls like this every day (I'm still trying to get better and better at leveraging muse). My muse called, waited on the line for 15 minutes,... pic.twitter.com/bosH1tyW1R — Matt Schlicht (@MattPRD) October 9, 2026

Interestingly, in the call shared by Schlicht, Muse doesn't explicitly identify itself as an AI agent though it notes it's calling his behalf and that it's transcribing the call. That may be enough for some straightforward tasks, but there's always a chance these types of calls could go off the rails or the person on the other end hangs up when they realize they're speaking with an AI.

Meta has been steadily churning out new features for Muse, which has already drawn more than 10 million users, according to the company. People can also now assign a dedicated email address to their agent in order to loop it into important emails without giving wholesale access to their inbox.

The company isn't the first to experiment with phone-calling abilities for AI. Google has introduced a number of similar features over the years, including "Call For Me" for Pixel phones and Instinct recently introduced a "Concierge" feature for its agent that's meant to handle more complex calls.