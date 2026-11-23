Just like vinyl records before them, CDs are back. As strange as it may seem if you grew up with them, CDs have become a nostalgic icon of the joys of physical media — but they're also a reminder of why we all went digital in the first place. The biggest drawback of CDs was always just how easy it can be to ruin one with a careless scratch, and that hasn't changed. If you're embracing CDs for the first time or taking them for a spin again because of the CD revival, a scratch may seem like the end for your favorite album, but there are a few time-tested ways to get your discs back in playing shape.

The first step to fixing a CD that's skipping or not playing is to see if it just needs to be cleaned. Oils from your hands and debris like dust can cause playback issues without actually damaging the disc and they're easy enough to wipe away. To start, grab a lint-free cloth like microfiber and use it to wipe the CD from the center to the outer edge. Don't wipe across the CD, as this can cause more damage. For really dirty discs, you can use a little 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or distilled water applied to the cloth, though this typically isn't necessary. If you use any kind of liquid, make sure it's completely dried before you try to play or store your discs.