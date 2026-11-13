Whoop Humans is a social network designed for fitness enthusiasts

Whoop, the company behind the popular screenless wearable trackers, has launched a social network for users who like sharing their exercise details and fitness efforts called Whoop Humans. It's a rather unusual name, so you might be wondering how the company decided on it. Well, Will Ahmed, the CEO of Whoop, described it as the "most verifiably human network ever launched." Members can share their fitness data on the social network, including their sleep, recovery, strain and activities information. In all cases, the data comes from a Whoop wearable. That's "real-world information that cannot simply be generated as a conventional text post" at a time when "traditional social networks are increasingly filled with artificial content," the company said in its announcement.

Whoop already has Teams, which connects users through groups and leaderboards. But the new social network lets users follow friends and family directly to comment and react to their posts. The company envisions a social network, wherein people can check in on each other based on their progress. The idea is for members to be able to congratulate each other when they reach their goals or to be able to remind a friend to take it easy if they see the other's "Recovery" data is low. Hard to imagine most people taking an interest in another's fitness information, but people who are very much into fitness might see value in the social network.

In addition to being able to share fitness data, members will also be able to share photos from their workouts with a feature called "Moments." They can keep those Moments private, however, and, thankfully, they can choose which workout types or achievements appear on the social network. Just because they're wearing a Whoop doesn't mean their data will automatically be shared. Members can still update their sharing preferences any time they want. Whoop Humans is now live and available through the company's app.