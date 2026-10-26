Fitbit Air vs. Whoop: Which screenless fitness tracker is better for you?
How locked in do you want to be?
Screenless trackers are all the rage right now, even though they've existed for decades. For instance, Whoop launched its first tracker in 2015, launching as among the first, if not the first of the category. In March, Whoop raised $575 million, garnering itself a $10 billion valuation, signaling increased interest in the space. But Whoop is now facing competition from companies like Garmin, Luna, Hume, Amazfit and, most notably, Google with its Fitbit Air (see our Fitbit Air review). In fact, Google teased it was preparing something like the Air on March 31 — the same day as Whoop's funding announcement. Whether or not the timing was coincidental, the Fitbit Air is quite obviously Google's take on Whoop and the category of screenless health trackers.
The Whoop MG is one of the company's newest, so it makes sense to compare that to the Fitbit Air. To determine which of these two is the better option for you, I've compared both devices on features and pricing. In short, they both do a great job of tracking activities, sleep, and vitals, and offering a comprehensive and informative app experience. But they also both require a subscription to get the most out of your data.
Key differences between them
The Fitbit Air is slimmer than Whoop bands, which has an impact on battery life. Newer Whoop models like the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG are rated to last 14+ days while Google says the Fitbit Air lasts up to seven. You can squeeze more hours out of the newer Whoop bands with a convenient wireless battery pack that you can slide onto the band to charge on the go. It adds bulk to your wrist but you never have to remove the band to recharge it as long as you keep the battery packed topped up.
The companion apps for both companies provide tons of data about activities, sleep and vitals. They also each have an AI assistant you can call on to log meals, ask for advice and even use to build a wellness and workout plan. But the Whoop app can be overwhelming at first. It's better suited to those who are serious about health, wellness and especially fitness, monitoring things like strain and recovery. Whoop also captures heart rate data at a higher sampling frequency. On the other hand, the Fitbit Air's Google Health app is more user-friendly for the average person.
While you can get away without a subscription with the Fitbit Air, getting just basic tracking, Whoop works on a membership setup and you can't use it without one. Sign up for a membership and the hardware is included. According to Whoop, "Whoop One will be sold on WHOOP 5.0 hardware in the US, MX, CA, EU and UK. WHOOP One in these regions will be sold at $199/ year." Outside of those regions, however, it's worth pointing out that the company says "Whoop One memberships are provided with a certified pre-owned 4.0 sensor and Onyx Superknit Band." If you have any issue with using pre-owned products, this might be of concern.
By contrast, the Fitbit Air comes with a three-month trial to Google Health Premium after which you can cancel or continue by paying a small fee. A Whoop membership starts at about $149 for the first year ($199 after the first year) or, for those already paying monthly, $25 per month. Meanwhile, Google Health Premium will set you back $100 per year (with an annual plan or $10 per month) on top of the hardware cost of $100.
The highest tier Whoop subscription is $359 annually! So, Whoop is better suited for serious athletes and the Fitbit Air for everyday users or casual fitness buffs.
Which should you buy?
The advantage with Fitbit Air is that even without a subscription, you still get basic health insights and activity tracking, including sleep tracking. What you miss out on is AI-driven features like the personal assistance, guidance, and training plans, along with access to workouts and deeper sleep insights. But if you're happy just to check in to see if you got a good's night sleep, how your vitals are and to log your daily walks and workouts, it's perfectly fine on its own. Plus, if you have a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription, Google Health Premium comes as one of the perks.
Whoop's devices are higher-end, premium trackers, but there is no option to get one without a pricey membership. It has all the same sensors and the app works similarly, albeit with much more granular data about things like strain and recovery. Whoop even plans to offer in-app video consultations with licensed clinicians in participating locations. In my experience, I have noticed that Whoop is better at automatically detecting activities, which is useful for those who do strength training or intense cardio and don't want to have to manually start and stop a workout.
If you decide to pay for Google Health Premium with the Fitbit Air, that tracker offers a more engaging and conversational AI Coach experience. There is AI support with Whoop, but Google's version feels more natural, whether you want to tell it to log your coffee and oatmeal in the morning or advise about your sore shoulder and ask it to modify your training plan accordingly to accommodate. Overall, the Fitbit Air is the better and more affordable device for most people. But for those with deeper pockets who are undergoing intense training, a Whoop tracker might be worth it.