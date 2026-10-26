Fitbit Air vs. Whoop: Which screenless fitness tracker is better for you?

The Fitbit Air is slimmer than Whoop bands, which has an impact on battery life. Newer Whoop models like the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG are rated to last 14+ days while Google says the Fitbit Air lasts up to seven. You can squeeze more hours out of the newer Whoop bands with a convenient wireless battery pack that you can slide onto the band to charge on the go. It adds bulk to your wrist but you never have to remove the band to recharge it as long as you keep the battery packed topped up.

The companion apps for both companies provide tons of data about activities, sleep and vitals. They also each have an AI assistant you can call on to log meals, ask for advice and even use to build a wellness and workout plan. But the Whoop app can be overwhelming at first. It's better suited to those who are serious about health, wellness and especially fitness, monitoring things like strain and recovery. Whoop also captures heart rate data at a higher sampling frequency. On the other hand, the Fitbit Air's Google Health app is more user-friendly for the average person.

While you can get away without a subscription with the Fitbit Air, getting just basic tracking, Whoop works on a membership setup and you can't use it without one. Sign up for a membership and the hardware is included. According to Whoop, "Whoop One will be sold on WHOOP 5.0 hardware in the US, MX, CA, EU and UK. WHOOP One in these regions will be sold at $199/ year." Outside of those regions, however, it's worth pointing out that the company says "Whoop One memberships are provided with a certified pre-owned 4.0 sensor and Onyx Superknit Band." If you have any issue with using pre-owned products, this might be of concern.

By contrast, the Fitbit Air comes with a three-month trial to Google Health Premium after which you can cancel or continue by paying a small fee. A Whoop membership starts at about $149 for the first year ($199 after the first year) or, for those already paying monthly, $25 per month. Meanwhile, Google Health Premium will set you back $100 per year (with an annual plan or $10 per month) on top of the hardware cost of $100.

The highest tier Whoop subscription is $359 annually! So, Whoop is better suited for serious athletes and the Fitbit Air for everyday users or casual fitness buffs.